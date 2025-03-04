B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B2Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 35.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in B2Gold by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 24.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.