B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.02.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
B2Gold Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.10.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.