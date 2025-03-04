Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,534,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 295.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,489 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,573,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 847.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,475,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,474 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,685.68. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

KMI stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

