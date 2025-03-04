CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.81.
A number of research analysts have commented on CMPO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth about $27,978,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $27,387,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $16,075,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $13,925,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth about $10,795,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
