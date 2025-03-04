Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,074,000 after buying an additional 2,229,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

