Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $163.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day moving average is $186.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.79 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.36.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

