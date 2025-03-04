Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 337599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Camping World Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $62,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,307 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $33,698,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Camping World by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Camping World by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 975,168 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile



Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

