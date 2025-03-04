Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Short Interest Update

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Raytech Stock Up 4.1 %

RAY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Raytech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.04.

About Raytech

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

