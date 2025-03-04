Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Short Interest Update

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Raytech Stock Up 4.1 %
RAY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Raytech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.04.
About Raytech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Raytech
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Raytech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.