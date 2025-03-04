MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.75 and last traded at $118.39. 44,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 120,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.58.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.27.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

