Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Pulmatrix worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PULM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,787. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.61. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

