Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Trading 3.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $314.08 and last traded at $312.88. Approximately 96,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 739,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.92.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $2,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

