Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 190485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Onestream Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onestream

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $412,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $8,318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,765 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,850 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Featured Stories

