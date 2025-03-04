Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 509,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,081,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,652. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.96 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.35.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 901.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

