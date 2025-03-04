Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.29. 51,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 416,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPOF. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Capmk raised Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

The firm has a market cap of $629.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

