ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Trading Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.27 and last traded at $81.32. Approximately 27,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 302,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.68.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ICF International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

