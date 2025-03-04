DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 513,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.1 days.

DNACF remained flat at $23.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. DeNA has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. DeNA had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

