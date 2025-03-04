Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Insider Buys $12,750.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Ore acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $184,875. This trade represents a 7.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Ore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Benjamin Ore bought 8,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.