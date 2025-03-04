Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Insider Buys $12,750.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Ore acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $184,875. This trade represents a 7.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Benjamin Ore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 13th, Benjamin Ore bought 8,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 0.1 %
Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.00.
Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medalist Diversified REIT
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Zoom Stock: Leading the Video Market After Skype’s Exit
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.