Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Decreases By 20.6%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

DCMDF stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489. DATA Communications Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

