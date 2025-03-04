Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 565 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

