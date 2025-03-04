Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 93,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

