Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:MCN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 93,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $7.72.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.