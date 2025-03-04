Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intellinetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INLX remained flat at $11.76 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of -130.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

About Intellinetics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.