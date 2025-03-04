Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Intellinetics Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INLX remained flat at $11.76 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of -130.65 and a beta of 0.39.
About Intellinetics
