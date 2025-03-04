Short Interest in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Drops By 20.9%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zepp Health stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $14.65 target price on Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Zepp Health Trading Up 3.5 %

Zepp Health stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,737. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.68. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

See Also

