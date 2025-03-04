enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Shares Up 22.3% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EUGet Free Report) traded up 22.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,168,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 345,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$49,392.00. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

