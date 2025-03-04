TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 719.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 578.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 424,484 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 395,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,748. The company has a market cap of $741.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

