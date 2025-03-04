Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $451.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.09 and its 200-day moving average is $524.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.67.

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

