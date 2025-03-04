Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/14/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,834,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares in the company, valued at $71,700,996.29. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,409,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

