PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $109.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. PVH has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 63.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in PVH by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PVH by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.