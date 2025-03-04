T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $712,966,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,246,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.26.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

