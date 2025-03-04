The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,875,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,385,000 after acquiring an additional 95,489 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 in the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $114.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.