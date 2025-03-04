Short Interest in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Increases By 59.5%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 727,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
International Bancshares Price Performance
IBOC stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 364,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,632. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.93. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 836.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
