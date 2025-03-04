CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.90), Zacks reports. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. CrowdStrike updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.330-3.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,030,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 765.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

