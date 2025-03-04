Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Rises By 61.6%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the January 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 144,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,237. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $9.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
