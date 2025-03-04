Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Rises By 61.6%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the January 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 144,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,237. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1,054.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 342,694 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 227,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $1,149,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 110,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

