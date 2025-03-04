AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.920-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.0 million-$795.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.90. 878,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,875. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $116.47 and a 12 month high of $236.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AeroVironment
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.