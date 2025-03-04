AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.920-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.0 million-$795.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.90. 878,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,875. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $116.47 and a 12 month high of $236.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.