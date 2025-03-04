comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63), Zacks reports. comScore had a negative net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.87%. comScore updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

comScore Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,616. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. comScore has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on comScore in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

