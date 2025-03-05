Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122.45 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 122.45 ($1.57). Approximately 79,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 56,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.59).

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.55.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (60) (($0.77)) EPS for the quarter.

About Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc is a new UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted securities that provide exposure to global Emerging Markets.

