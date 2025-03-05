Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Know Labs Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $639.89 million, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Know Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Know Labs stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 184,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Know Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

