Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Up 42.6% in February

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ondas Price Performance

Shares of ONDS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 718,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Ondas has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $79.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ondas from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $27,553.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,513 shares in the company, valued at $160,621.77. This represents a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,288,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

