Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading 12.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 206,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 207,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price objective on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$129.09 million, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

