Crew Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $239.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

