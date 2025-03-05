Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Expands By 42.0%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,900 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,004.5 days.

Square Enix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SQNXF traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. Square Enix has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Square Enix had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts predict that Square Enix will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

