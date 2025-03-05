Short Interest in NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Declines By 30.2%

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NKT A/S Price Performance

Shares of NRKBF stock remained flat at $78.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. NKT A/S has a 12-month low of $78.05 and a 12-month high of $95.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65.

About NKT A/S

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Solutions, Applications, and Service & Accessories segments. The company offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore cables; medium voltage, dynamic, and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

