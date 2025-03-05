Best Energy Stocks To Follow Now – March 5th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Vistra, ConocoPhillips, and CRH are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies involved in the production and distribution of energy sources, such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. These stocks tend to be sensitive to changes in commodity prices, regulatory policies, and global economic trends, making the sector both dynamic and potentially volatile for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $274.33. 57,417,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,705,273. The company has a market capitalization of $882.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.90, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.63 and a 200 day moving average of $318.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.06. 11,736,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,503,276. The stock has a market cap of $900.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.49. 9,738,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,933,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.21. 4,255,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. The firm has a market cap of $262.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.26. 4,734,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

COP stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.92. 6,359,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,585. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $135.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded up $5.84 on Wednesday, reaching $102.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,064,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,585. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average is $95.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Further Reading