Head-To-Head Contrast: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) versus Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -9.20% -5.10% -3.25% CrowdStrike 3.39% 7.11% 2.72%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $1.15 billion 9.91 -$105.96 million ($0.72) -105.73 CrowdStrike $3.74 billion 23.78 $89.33 million $0.51 708.14

This table compares Procore Technologies and CrowdStrike”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CrowdStrike has higher revenue and earnings than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrowdStrike, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Procore Technologies and CrowdStrike, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 4 13 1 2.83 CrowdStrike 1 11 31 1 2.73

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $89.94, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. CrowdStrike has a consensus target price of $401.35, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Procore Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of CrowdStrike shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Procore Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Workforce Management, that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time; and Construction Intelligence, that allows customers to capture, manage, and learn from data for project and portfolio reporting, analytics, and artificial intelligence-guided workflows, as well as to monitor projects and drive informed decision-making for business needs. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

