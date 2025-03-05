Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Sells 816 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

