Promising Hotel Stocks Worth Watching – March 5th

Booking, Trip.com Group, Carnival Co. &, Kraft Heinz, Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, and Expedia Group are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and other lodging facilities. Their performance is closely tied to the hospitality and tourism industry, with factors such as travel demand, economic cycles, and regional market trends influencing their valuation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $16.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,914.91. 67,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,992. The company has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,891.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,640.74. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.64. 4,237,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 10,627,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,035,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. 3,884,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,088,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

NYSE HLT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.83. The stock had a trading volume of 450,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.98 and its 200 day moving average is $242.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $193.86 and a twelve month high of $275.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.47. 525,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.22 and its 200-day moving average is $169.85. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Featured Stories