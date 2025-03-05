Best Technology Stocks To Research – March 5th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, and Alphabet are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily engaged in the research, development, and production of technology products or services. These companies often include those involved in software, hardware, semiconductors, and telecommunications, and they tend to experience rapid innovation and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.22. 182,767,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,299,469. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.82. 26,463,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,645,235. The company has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.92. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded up $13.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $653.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,951,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,632,914. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $25.44 on Wednesday, hitting $364.72. 11,053,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.82. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,943,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,777,619. Microsoft has a one year low of $381.00 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.36.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $10.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,615,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,436,382. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,841,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,312,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

