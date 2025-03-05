Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.3 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGYRF remained flat at $56.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $73.86.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers smart and non-smart electricity, prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; prepayment solutions; load control devices; street light controllers; and distribution automation, system deployment, and managed network solutions.

