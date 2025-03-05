Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.3 days.
Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance
Shares of LGYRF remained flat at $56.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $73.86.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Landis+Gyr Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.