NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,631,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 2,301,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NEXTDC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXDCF remained flat at $10.06 on Wednesday. NEXTDC has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

