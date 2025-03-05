Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 5th

Moderna, AbbVie, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that focus on developing and commercializing products derived from biological research, such as drugs, therapies, and medical devices. These stocks are often characterized by higher volatility, as their value can be significantly influenced by breakthroughs, regulatory approvals, and market acceptance of their innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,899,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,366,437. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.40. 1,713,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average of $187.14. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $215.66. The stock has a market cap of $369.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.24. 1,560,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 1 year low of $196.80 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.86.

