Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $492.57 and last traded at $493.93. Approximately 14,400,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 34,878,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.55.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $316.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.87.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.