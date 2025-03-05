Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 2,717,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,245,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.80.
Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
